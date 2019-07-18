Blast Hits Near Police Headquarters in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan - Reports

The news comes as 76 civilians were killed or wounded in separate attacks across the country earlier this week, despite the peace negotiations between the US and the Taliban movement.

According to Tolo News, an explosion has occurred outside the police HQ in Kandahar Province.

"Militants detonated a car loaded with explosives, and some gunmen have entered the buildings around our main office", an anonymous police official told Reuters.

At the moment, there is no information about casualties or damage caused by the blast. None of the local militant groups has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

Last week marked the end of the seventh round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States. The movement insists on the pullout of foreign troops, stressing they won't start negotiations with the Afghan government until a timeline for foreign troop withdrawal is officially announced.