India-Pak Netizens Clash After Indian Leaders Hail ICJ Ruling on Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues have taken to Twitter to congratulate the International Court of Justice (ICJ) after the World Court asked Pakistan to defer the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, accused of espionage.

Delivering its judgment on Wednesday (17th of July) in The Hague, the ICJ asked Islamabad to give New Delhi consular access to Jadhav who has been held by Pakistan since March 2016. "Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations", the ICJ had observed in its ruling.

Taking to social media, Modi and other ministers of his cabinet, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed the ICJ’s judgment.

We welcome today’s verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice.



Our Government will always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2019

A great day at the @CIJ_ICJ! The verdict is a victory of truth and protects human dignity.



It is yet another manifestation of Modi Government’s diplomatic efforts and commitment to protect all Indians.



I congratulate Harish Salve ji for his stupendous efforts through the case. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 17, 2019

Relief for #KulbhushanYadav and his family. Thanks @PMOIndia @narendramodi for pursuing this case, and gratitude to Harish Salve for giving his best @CIJ_ICJ in service of the nation, and Smt. @SushmaSwaraj for all her efforts. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 17, 2019

The ICJ’s verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is big victory for India. The ICJ directing Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav and asking them to review the conviction and the sentence is a welcome decision.



It is also a big win for PM Sh.@narendramodi’s diplomatic initiative. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 17, 2019

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also welcomed the ICJ verdict, calling it a “moment of joy & renewed hope”.

I welcome the ICJ verdict.



My thoughts tonight are with #KulbhushanJadhav , alone in a prison cell in Pakistan & with his distraught family for whom this verdict brings a rare moment of relief, joy & renewed hope, that he will one day be free to return to his home in India 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2019

Meanwhile, a Twitter furore erupted after Pakistani actress Veena Malik tweeted that there should be no mercy for Jadhav and he should be “hanged at the India-Pakistan border”.

There should be no mercy for the killer and terrorist Kulbushan Jhadav.

As you sow so shall you reap, so hang him at wagah to set example for the others spy and Indian terrorists.#HangKulbushanAtWagah #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/gNogCCcl6N — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) July 17, 2019

Veena almost immediately had to face severe backlash from Indian twitterati who slammed the actress for her comments.

What a way to react . May be the blood of #ghoris and #ghajanis talking . — IYRKRao , Retd IAS (@IYRKRao) July 17, 2019

@iVeenaKhan I know you will say "Hindustan Zindabad", if offered an item song in Bollywood 😂😂😂😂 — Rohit Sawant (@I_m_RohitSawant) July 17, 2019

#VeenaMalik this so-called newspaper @TheQuint is just like U. Pakistani is terrorists by birth😉 Coming to India & making money out of India & then start selling India. Just like U had to run to Pak, we will kick this newspaper out of India soon. #BoycottQuint #KulbhushanJadhav — Sushil Raj Keshri (@Sushilr79922487) July 17, 2019

However Pakistani netizens backed her tweet.

Massive win for Pakistan at ICJ in Kulbhushan case:

Is he going back home? No

Who will do the judicial review India, ICJ? No

His death sentence strick down? No

Only consular access granted which Pak can deny as per 2008 bilateral agreement.#HangKulbushanAtWagah — Yasir Mehmood (@yasirmehd) July 17, 2019

I wish we were living in the era of #GameofThrones Because than he would be #executed & his #decapitatedhead would be sent via missionary to the #HinduIndia but alas we are living in the days of jets & stealths & not days of dragons 🐉 & sorcerers 🧙‍♂️ — Faisal Ali (@FaisalAPTI) July 17, 2019

