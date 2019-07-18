At Least 38 Injured in Fire at Kyoto Animation Studio in Japan - Report

Japanese authorities told local media on Thursday that at least 38 people were hurt in a blaze at an animation studio in the city of Kyoto, adding that a man was arrested on a suspicion of arson.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the blaze erupted at Kyoto Animation's studio at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. A suspect reportedly scattered what appeared to be gasoline at the premises of the studio. Local police said, cited by NHK, that a suspect has been taken into custody.

The suspect's identity reportedly remains unknown. Local emergencies have responded to the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported, ciitng local media, that several people were killed in the fire. The Kyoto authorities reportedly have launched an investigation into a possible arson attack.

According to Kyoto Animation's website, the entertainment company was founded in 1981. It produces animations, sells anime items and trains animators.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW