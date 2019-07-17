Priyanka Chopra Trolled for Seeking Belated Support for Assam Flood Victims

New Delhi (Sputnik): Global sensation and popular India-American actress Priyanka Chopra was trolled on social media on Wednesday for giving a clarion call to her fans to support flood victims in India's Assam state and donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The 36-year-old actress, who is also the Ambassador of Assam Tourism, posted an appeal on Twitter where she mentioned that she was horrified by the extent of the tragedy, and was praying for those affected by the loss of lives and displacement in India’s northeastern region and in other parts of the country. She urged and encouraged people from all walks of life to donate generously to the Assam government’s relief fund so that relief is provided promptly across the state.

​Some netizens were not at all pleased by the actress’ call to help the flood victims, with most questioning her belated response to the natural disaster.

​Others took to social media and praised the actress for being an amazing human being and for highlighting a disaster of such magnitude.





During India's monsoon season, the rains cause havoc. This year the floodwaters have claimed 55 lives in the Indian states of Assam, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. A red alert was also sounded in Kerala state, which will likely experience heavy downpours by Thursday.

In Assam, the floods have affected all 33 districts and claimed 17 lives. Over 450,000 people have been left devastated by the swirling waters, according to media reports.

Ninety-five per cent of the state’s world-famous Kaziranga National Park, which spreads across the state’s Golaghat and Nagaon districts and is home to the world's largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses, has been completely submerged, a statement from the Assam’s Ministry of Forest and Environment said.

A report released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed that the River Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above danger levels in most of the state's affected districts.