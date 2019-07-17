Readers of a Travel Magazine Vote Indian Hotel the Best Among the Top 100

New Delhi (Sputnik): Readers of a New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure have voted The Leela Palace hotel in the western lake city of Udaipur as the best among 100 hotels across the globe. The Leela Palace hotel has been voted number one for its “breathtaking view of Lake Pichola”, with a score of 98.99 out of a possible 100.

A suite in The Leela Palace, Udaipur costs $6,510 a night. It is on the bank of Lake Pichola overlooking the Aravali Mountains and built in the style of a grand palace of the former rulers of the region to give the experience of regal majesty to visitors.

Second place went to The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, in the western US, with an overall score of 98.91.

Singita Sabi Sand in South Africa, with its three rustic-styled luxury lodges set in a sprawling privately owned game reserve, was ranked third. It is adjacent to Kruger National Park, and owned by the Bailes family.

The fourth spot was taken by the Farm at Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand with a score of 98.57. It is in a functional sheep farm, with a course on shepherding, heli fishing and offers a guided walk along the rugged coastline.

Besides The Leela Palace, six other Indian hotels found their way into the chart – The Oberoi, Mumbai; The Leela Palace, New Delhi; Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur; The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur; The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra and The Oberoi Rajvilas, Jaipur.