New Delhi (Sputnik): Russian built FaceApp appears to be having an overwhelming influence on Indians, as the app can be often found in the country’s top social media trends these days. The app which shows people’s photographs with an “old filter”, seems to have turned a favourite of Indian celebrities as well.

A visit to Indian social media sites will uncover many young people that have suddenly grown old. This phenomenon is due to the FaceApp, which seems to be gaining increasing popularity in the country, especially over the past two weeks.

As is the case with most online trends, celebrities are soon to catch up. FaceApp was no different and soon glamorous Bollywood became part of the ongoing frenzy.

B-Town hunks Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan posted pictures of their “older-selves”, while netizens shared images of how leading Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan would look in their golden years.

Old age hit me like .. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8yHwIxTlyv — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 16 July 2019

Bollywood superstars after 25 years #FaceApp 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Jj5NKCA7vt — Paras Indian (@Paras_Indian) 16 July 2019

​With the FaceApp frenzy hitting Bollywood, how could national heartthrob Priyanka Chopra be left out? A user shared a photo of an ageing PeeCee, using the app.

Day 14 #18DaysOfPC



Priyanka Chopra at Jimmy Fallon 2035😃



😜😜😜#FaceApp pic.twitter.com/enSbF63SUP — ❤ F A N G U R L ❤ (@iam_krazee) 16 July 2019

B-Town celebrities weren't alone, and soon the country's sports stars joined the FaceApp mania.

Once Indian star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared his older version, Indian cricket fans were quick to share the aged look of the rest of the cricket team.

View this post on Instagram Old is Gold 😂 #2060 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Jul 16, 2019 at 7:15pm PDT

India’s Premier Badminton League (PBL) too had some fun sharing the “old age” images of the tournament’s stars.

Although FaceApp has been around since 2017, today's social media trends are making it a household name now. The App is currently trending among free apps in the iTunes App Store, although users will still have to pay for the Android version.