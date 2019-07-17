A visit to Indian social media sites will uncover many young people that have suddenly grown old. This phenomenon is due to the FaceApp, which seems to be gaining increasing popularity in the country, especially over the past two weeks.
As is the case with most online trends, celebrities are soon to catch up. FaceApp was no different and soon glamorous Bollywood became part of the ongoing frenzy.
B-Town hunks Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan posted pictures of their “older-selves”, while netizens shared images of how leading Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan would look in their golden years.
Old age hit me like .. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8yHwIxTlyv— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) 16 July 2019
Bollywood superstars after 25 years #FaceApp 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Jj5NKCA7vt— Paras Indian (@Paras_Indian) 16 July 2019
With the FaceApp frenzy hitting Bollywood, how could national heartthrob Priyanka Chopra be left out? A user shared a photo of an ageing PeeCee, using the app.
Day 14 #18DaysOfPC— ❤ F A N G U R L ❤ (@iam_krazee) 16 July 2019
Priyanka Chopra at Jimmy Fallon 2035😃
😜😜😜#FaceApp pic.twitter.com/enSbF63SUP
B-Town celebrities weren't alone, and soon the country's sports stars joined the FaceApp mania.
Once Indian star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared his older version, Indian cricket fans were quick to share the aged look of the rest of the cricket team.
View this post on Instagram
Rohit will still look handsome when he'll get old..😍😘#RohitSharma #rohitsharmaCaptain #TeamIndia #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/SvCWGJBhnS— 🌿आशुतोष🌿 (@myself_ashutosh) 16 July 2019
How @imVkohli look in his old age hummmm angry man with lot of anger @BCCI @Shoaib_Jatt @BBCUrdu #ViratKohli #teamindia pic.twitter.com/C1uyDAh9lz— Baber khan (@Baberkhansr) 16 July 2019
India’s Premier Badminton League (PBL) too had some fun sharing the “old age” images of the tournament’s stars.
2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ 👉🏻 2⃣0⃣4⃣9⃣— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) 16 July 2019
The #FaceApp challenge! 😄🔥 pic.twitter.com/6KeEOGmLfE
Although FaceApp has been around since 2017, today's social media trends are making it a household name now. The App is currently trending among free apps in the iTunes App Store, although users will still have to pay for the Android version.
