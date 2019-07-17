Over 55 Dead as Floods Continue to Wreak Havoc in India’s East and Northeast (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): As India’s eastern and northeastern states grapple with heavy monsoon rains and flooding, the death toll in eastern Bihar and northeastern Assam reached 55 on Tuesday. Official figures however, put the death toll at 17.

Almost 6 million people are at risk in both states as heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in Assam and Bihar. Almost the whole of Assam, barring three districts, and 16 of the 38 districts in Bihar have been badly affected.

In Bihar, reports suggest the death toll has risen to 33 due to the deluge earlier this week. Around 2.5 million people are displaced in the state in flood waters, and rescue work is still continuing to evacuate marooned residents from the districts of Sheohar, East Champaran, Purnea, Darbhanga, and Kishanganj.

Meanwhile social media has been flooded with visuals of the prevailing situation in these two states.

Sincere appreciations to the Kaziranga rescue team for their dedicated efforts to rescue rhino's, Hog deers and elephant calves. Here the @kaziranga_ staff are seen rescuing a rhino calf. They are a classic example for "Heroes don't always wear capes".

Source - Kaziranga NP pic.twitter.com/boPUAuMac7 — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) 16 July 2019

#AssamFloods - the Highland you spot in this video was developed by the Kaziranga Forest Division, to help the animals escape floods. They had developed this at several spots in the park. The video speaks the result of this intervention. Kudos!

VC - Rohini Saikia IFS @kaziranga_ pic.twitter.com/ZQNaZ6mZHL — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) 16 July 2019

असम,बिहार,उत्तर प्रदेश हर जगह बाढ़ आई हुई है कोई कुछ बात नही कर रहा इसके बारे में

जाके देखिए ट्रेंडिंग पर क्या है

बॉलीवुड के कोई सितारे छाती नही पीट रहे हैं

मुम्बई,केरल,चेन्नई में बाढ़ आने पर भी ऐसा ही होता है क्या?

ऑसम असम कहने वाली प्रियंका चोपड़ा कितनी दोगली है#BiharFloods pic.twitter.com/VvChv3mSUu — बुल्ला बनारसी🚩 (@super_saffronic) 17 July 2019

The latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that rainfall might decrease over Bihar, Assam and other northeastern states in the coming days. Meanwhile a red alert has also been issued for India’s southern-most state of Kerala which was marred by terrible floods in August 2018 that killed over 483 people.