Falling Sex Ratio in India Leaves Netizens Disappointed

New Delhi (Sputnik): Netizens have shown their shock and disappointment after a recent survey revealed that the country’s already low sex ratio further decreased over the period from 2015-2017.

Though certain reports have suggested India’s population would overcome that of China by 2027 to be the highest in the world, various reports published by India media outlets have suggested that India’s sex ratio at birth (SRB), i.e. the number of female children born to every 1,000 male children declined to an all-time low of 896 female children to 1,000 male children during 2015-2017.

The most affected by the skewed #sexratio in #Gujarat are the prospective grooms of the #Patidar community, who are unable to find a bride for themselves amidst a severe shortage of women, primarily owing to #femalefoeticide.https://t.co/TYStUHVbFA — Firstpost (@firstpost) 5 March 2019

​Although various campaigns including ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” (Save Girls, Educate Girls) have been carried out across the country in the last few years to protect girls’ lives, the statistics suggest these campaigns perhaps need a boost and have a lot more to achieve.

A section of netizens has shown concern over the latest reports and stated their displeasure over the lack of effectiveness of the measures being taken to further boost the sex ratio.

What's going on India's Sex Ratio At All Time Lowhttps://t.co/Jt78zfZlV0 pic.twitter.com/BOl6cgIMqQ — R Siva (@RSiva93136714) 16 July 2019

Shameful shameful statistic. India's sex ratio at an all time low of 896 females for every 1000 males. Save the girl child! https://t.co/Y4flEbUQwT via @timesofindia — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) 16 July 2019

Gujarat under @BJP4India rule shows least improvement in Healthcare, starting from year 2015 to 2019.



Kerala is No.1 in health as it's never impacted by BJP rule!



Skewed #sexratio with 848 females/1000 males laughs on BJP’s slogan of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao!#girlchild pic.twitter.com/TnazPYtPYL — Arjun Modhwadia (@arjunmodhwadia) 27 June 2019

Despite @narendramodi govt 's push for #betibachaobetipadhao, #sexratio decline to 896 for 3 yrs (2015-17) frm 898 (2014-16).



Census 2011, ratio ws 940 females per 1000 of males.



In 2017 survey, C'garh reported highest SR (961) & Haryana, lowest (833).https://t.co/eROkmjc74D — rahul tripathi (@rahultripathi) 15 July 2019

Be happy! Universe has its own way of balancing. Indian mentality towards girl child would change only when females become rare & precious. Men will compete to get married and would pay huge dowry. Women will establish their supremacy over men & demand for girl child will rise. — Dr Hari Parameshwar (@ParameshwarHari) 16 July 2019

Can you connect this to the runious policy of unfettered inheritance we follow?

I can send u a short note...ask for it please — Adess Singh (@AdessSingh) 16 July 2019

Shame indeed. Both men and women of the country is responsible for this. — Subrata Pramanick (@SPramanick) 16 July 2019

​The reports effectively report that approximately 11.7 million girls have gone missing in the country in a span of three years. Interestingly, five of India’s largest states — Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Gujarat account for almost two thirds of these missing girls.

The problem of a poor female sex ratio is not new to India as the country has an infamous history of female foeticide, which is reportedly most prevalent in the Indian states of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab.