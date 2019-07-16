New Delhi (Sputnik): Indians on Tuesday celebrated the festival of Guru Purnima - a day of showing reverence to one’s spiritual mentors, guides, or gurus. From the country’s vice president and prime minister, to celebrities and religious people; from spiritual gurus, to commoners, all have taken to social media to express their sentiments.

However, some netizens, in a lighter vein, opted to thank the Google search engine for guiding them in their lives.

The occasion, held according to the Hindu almanac, was celebrated this year on Tuesday, 16 July.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, many politicians took to Twitter to congratulate the country on the occasion.

सभी देशवासियों को गुरु पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



On the auspicious day of #GuruPurnima, we bow in reverence to all our Gurus who have played an important role in inspiring, moulding and shaping our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 16 July 2019

गुरु का ज्ञान ही एक व्यक्ति को अंधकार से प्रकाश की ओर ले जाता है, गुरु ही शिष्य का मार्गदर्शन कर उसके जीवन को सार्थक बनाता है।



गुरु पूर्णिमा के इस पर्व पर स्वयं कष्ट सहकर समाज को उन्नति का मार्ग दिखाने वाले सभी ज्ञानी महापुरुषों को कोटि-कोटि वंदन।



गुरु पूर्णिमा की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/YlTM8NafZA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 16 July 2019

गुरु माता पिता से भी महान है

जो देता जगत का ज्ञान है

जिसके शब्दों में ज्योति विद्यमान है

उस गुरु को शत शत प्रणाम है ||



On #GuruPurnima, remebering w/ gratitude all those from whom I have learned, directly or indirectly! pic.twitter.com/VBElluk15V — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 16 July 2019

The Goa state legislative assembly also found a mention of the Guru Purnima festival in the speech of State Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

Celebrities from various spheres of life and spiritual leaders also observed the auspicious day by paying homage to their “gurus”.

गुरुर्ब्रह्मा ग्रुरुर्विष्णुः गुरुर्देवो महेश्वरः ।

गुरुः साक्षात् परब्रम्ह तस्मै श्री गुरवे नमः ॥



Guru is the one who removes the darkness of ignorance in the student.

Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today.#GuruPurnima pic.twitter.com/Tbd74ZdVb0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 16 July 2019

Love is not an emotion, it is a state of mind..Jai Bholenath !!!! #TheOne happy #gurupurnima to all 😃 pic.twitter.com/q0tfX85Arc — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) 16 July 2019

Some spiritual gurus with millions of followers took to social media with their messages on the occasion.

May your unique Inner Nature fully blossom to bring fragrance and beauty to the world. Experience the Boundless Grace of the Guru. Love & Blessings. #GuruPurnima #SadhguruQuotes pic.twitter.com/I3y2TubTLA — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) 16 July 2019

The relationship with the Guru is beyond action, speech & feelings. It's a connection of the very being. When you know this, you become calm & confident.#GuruPurnima — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) 16 July 2019

However, cheekily enough, many netizens chose to thank Google on the occasion, claiming that it was actually the search engine that was their real guru. A section of the Twitterati thanked their “Google Guru” for giving them a vast range of information about various topics.

The day is believed to have been marked since time immemorial, with people worshipping their gurus for imparted knowledge and guiding them in their personal lives. They would also give material goods and make life-long promises to lead a good life.