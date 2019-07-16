Former Actresses Spark Debates After Defending ‘Fancy Dressing’ in Parliament

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actresses turned Members of Parliament Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty have sparked an online debate by recently saying women are being asked by society to maintain a “dress code” in Parliament whereas men dress as they wish.

The two leading ladies of Bengali language cinema, who happen to be close friends, are first-time MPs from the Indian state of West Bengal. Jahan and Chakraborty were earlier trolled for dressing fancily and clicking selfies outside the Indian Parliament with a section of society morally policing them, asking them to “show respect to the Parliament”.

Images of Newly Elected TMC MPs Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahan has created a furore. Their dress sense is criticised.

This is new India, young, vibrant & ever ready to break the established norms. Why we want a 20 year old artist to behave like a 70 year old politician? pic.twitter.com/iVNnPgfs67 — Arshit Pathak (@arshpath) 29 May 2019

Hitting out at those making a hue and cry over their dress style, the two actresses clarified in a recent interview that they never intended to disrespect Parliament’s sanctity.

“The men can show up to the parliament wearing whatever they want. But if a woman dresses up well to parliament, people start questioning her", Jahan said in the interview.

If men can wear shirts & jeans to Parliament, why not women: Nusrat Jahan @nusratchirps in #AapKiAdalat pic.twitter.com/NDUBIeJgkC — India TV (@indiatvnews) 13 July 2019

The comments, however, were not well received by all sections of society.

No one respect you. You don't know about Constitution and culture of India. Just got a mp ticket by luck.

Hopefully my India will change in future & mp will be select by merit and through your attitude to dustbin. Really shame on you#JaiHind

Really frustrated. pic.twitter.com/tnSWk7pik0 — Soumya Swarup Das (@imbobby07) 13 July 2019

It is not wrong, neva,whtever da photo was however the pictures was

Exact point is think above and think now i:e you are now elected for nation and you hav responsibility and duty..show maturity and leave behind wat u were act wat u r now..think wisely your position now..jai hind — sundeep jhunjhunwala (@bhallu1984) 15 July 2019

Dont high light her plz...Bengal has selected her, for development work not to see all this. Bengal is least interested in her makeup & dress & Sindoor story. Hope you understood Smt. Nusrat Jahan biwi — T.S.R (@rikmoutanya) 14 July 2019

One Twitter user stated it would be much better if the two ladies dressed in traditional Indian sarees.

नुशरत जी आप जितनी खुबसुरत साड़ी मे लगती हो उतनी खुबसुरत किसी भी कपड़े मे नहीं लगोगी। आगे आपकी मर्जी । — Balbir Tiwari (@TiwariBalbir) 13 July 2019

However, not everyone disagreed with the arguments of the actresses-turned-parliamentarians. While some reasoned that it is entirely their “choice and right” to wear whatever they want, some applauded the duo for bringing change.

Agree women should be allowed to wear jeans and top if they want in parliament

Its not inappropriate — Ankit tiwari (@olaHoUberr) 13 July 2019

Respect everyone's personal life and faith . — Rohit Kumar (@RohitKu01233501) 14 July 2019

One user termed Chakraborty as her “inspiration”.

@mimichakraborty you're my inspiration — Anushka Bhardwaj (@AnushkaBhardw14) 13 July 2019

