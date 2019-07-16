New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Taapsee Pannu’s recent tweet regarding a murder case, in which a man killed his 19-year-old girlfriend after suspecting her of cheating, has sparked an online row with a lot of strong reactions from netizens.

Known for her popular flicks like “Mulk” and “Manmarziyaan”, the actress on Monday retweeted a news piece about a murder case, sarcastically captioning it “this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her.”

Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/BGmhA7XHyM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) 15 July 2019

The Tweet was an apparent dig at the Bollywood director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who shot blockbuster movie 'Kabir Singh,' but recently made controversial remarks in an interview, seemingly normalizing a bit of hitting and slapping among couples in love.

Taapsee's sarcastic remarks about a real and gruesome murder did not go over so well with some netizens.

Social media users lashed out at the actress, questioning how she dared to make light of a case, as serious as the murder of a teenager.

You must be deranged to take a dig at Kabir Singh while reacting to a real murder . — Karuna Gopal (@KarunaGopal1) 16 July 2019

May Almighty bless u with such loving one soon...



What else needs in Life other than such passionate lover...



Hope u too get true lover like her... — Social Crusader🚩 (@Xs2partner) 15 July 2019

Just imagine , if this was tweeted by @vivekoberoi . By this time he would have been forced to seek an Apology from whole women community of this universe ! Because he can’t use sarcasm , that’s reserved for some elite intellectual! — Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) 15 July 2019

That was not funny. 😑 — Rajen Ruparelia (@RajenRuparelia) 15 July 2019

Consider hiring a PR manager who can help you to understand how to behave in public domain and sarcasm on the brutally killed dead bodies was never a sensibility in any culture. — Dr. Shweta Gulati (@DrShwetaGulati) 15 July 2019

Some of her fans were a little more receptive towards her. A segment of netizens tried to justify Taapsee's comments, saying that she was only using sarcasm to mock “patriarchal” Indian society, and didn’t intend to make fun of the murder case.

Don't just use random adjectives; it wasn't brutal or psychotic! She clearly didn't mean any disrespect to the deceased and she was targeting the people who justify such inhumane acts in the name of love! — Prakrut Chauhan (@imprakrut) 15 July 2019

She's being sarcastic.. Seriously now.. — Sreya Shah (@sreya_shah) 15 July 2019

No, she's pointing a finger at the regressive POV , toxic masculinity that's encourages and enables such madness. — PulgerTweets (@PPulger) 15 July 2019

Taapsee, however, was in no mood to take the trolling lying down, she shot back at the trolls, saying they were clueless about the concept of sarcasm.

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) 15 July 2019

The murder case that Taapsee was referring to was a recent incident, in the Indian city of Nagpur, where a man confessed to killing his girlfriend because he suspected her of being unfaithful.