Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Rocks Indonesia's Bali - EMSC

A powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit the southern part of the Indonesian island of Bali, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported.

The quake was registered at 8:18 a.m. local time on Tuesday. No casualties or damages have been reported.

The quake's epicentre was 102 km southwest of Denpasar in Bali and was 100 km deep, according to the EMSC.

According to BNO News, citing Indonesia’s seismological agency BMKG, there was no threat of a tsunami.

​Indonesia is part of the so-called Ring of Fire, defining most the Pacific Ocean coastline in the Earth's northern hemisphere, where many of the most active tectonic plates are located.