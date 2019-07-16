UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Severe rainfall in India has displaced over one million people and caused ten deaths, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

“In neighboring India, heavy monsoon rains have displaced more than one million people and claimed at least ten lives", Haq told reporters.

Haq said that in neighboring Nepal, monsoon flooding had killed 64 and displaced more than 16,500 families.

#Guwahati: Ferry service to Umananda Temple has been stopped due to increasing water in river #Brahmaputra caused by heavy rainfall in Assam. #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/yaww73fqQg — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) 15 июля 2019 г.

In Myanmar, some 21,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in the states of Kachin and Rakhine due to extreme weather, Haq added.

Heavy rains typically ravage East Asia through the annual monsoon season, which ordinarily lasts from June to September.