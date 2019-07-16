Register
00:28 GMT +316 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 1, 2019

    At Least 76 Civilian Casualties in Bombings in Afghanistan in Past 24 Hours - Sources

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    KABUL (Sputnik) - At least 76 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in separate incidents across the country on Monday, marking another deadly day for the country despite US-Taliban peace talks aimed at ending the country’s 18-year war, local officials and sources said.

    The deadliest civilians casualties on Sunday night were caused by the US and Afghan forces joint airstrike and raids in the province of Uruzgan that killed or wounded 35 civilians, according to the former governor of the province, Amanullah Temori, who claimed several of his family members were among those dead and buried by the bombing.

    The provincial officials denied, however, commenting on the incident.

    The latest attack, which occurred Monday afternoon in Kandahar Province, involved an explosion of a roadside bomb near a vehicle full of people in Khakrez District. No militant group claimed responsibility for the blast, but roadside bombs targeting Afghan forces is a common tactic that has been previously used by Taliban militants, becoming a major cause of civilian casualties.

    According to relatives of victims, the incident occurred while the vehicle was heading to a nearby area to visit a religious site.

    "Eleven civilians, including four women and children, were killed and 30 more wounded when a bus full of passengers was hit by a roadside bomb today afternoon", the head of a local hospital in the city of Kandahar, Naimatullah, said.

    According to a local resident, those killed and wounded were taken to hospitals with a more than five-hour delay due to bad roads, which increased the number of those dead. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shared condolences to the victims and expressed hope for their recovery.

    The seventh round of peace talks between the Taliban and the United States ended Tuesday as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who leads the talks, departed for China. Khalilzad wrote on Twitter that he would also go to Washington afterward to further discuss the Afghan peace process.

    The Afghan government has so far been excluded from peace talks between the United States and the Taliban, which began in early 2019 and focus on the withdrawal of the foreign troops. The Taliban say they will not start negotiations with the Afghan government until a timeline for foreign troop withdrawal is announced.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Survey: Majority of US Veterans, Public Believe Iraq, Afghanistan Wars Not Worth Fighting
    Bomb Blast at Wedding Leaves at Least 4 Dead in Eastern Afghanistan - Local Governor's Office
    One Police Officer Killed, 2 Others Injured in Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports
    Tags:
    casualties, bombings, Taliban, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse