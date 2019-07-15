Register
20:50 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Crew of the Chinese Navy's missile frigate Yuncheng that arrived in Baltiysk for the 2017 Naval Cooperation Russia-China drills

    China Planning Demonstrative Military Drills Off Taiwan in Wake of US Arms Sale – Reports

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1110

    Earlier, Beijing announced that it would sanction US defence companies doing business with Taiwan after the State Department said it had approved a $2.2 billion arms deal with the island, which Beijing considers a breakaway province.

    The recently announced Chinese military drills near the Taiwan Strait may feature all branches of the military, and serve as a "warning" to "Taiwan secessionists," the Global Times newspaper has reported, citing unnamed military insiders.

    The drills, announced Sunday, are expected to take place in the coming days, with the defence ministry describing them as "routine," and held in accordance with "the annual plans of the military force." The defence ministry did not elaborate on the makeup of the forces taking part, nor the drills' scale.

    However, according to sources speaking to the Global Times, the drills may involve all five branches of the military (i.e. the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force and Strategic Support Force) in large scale combined arms manoeuvres, and could be tailored specifically as a warning to "Taiwan secessionists."

    "Anything the Defence Ministry releases is no small matter, it must be big," a military expert who asked not to be named told the newspaper, alluding to the fact that previous drills near the Taiwan Strait were only confirmed by the military after the fact, rather than ahead of time.

    A second source pointed to the wording of the defence ministry's Sunday announcement, which lacked traditional language about the drills 'not being aimed at any specific target', and said this led him to believe that the drills might be organized by a Theatre Command or even the Central Military Commission, headquartered in Beijing, and may have a 'specific target' in mind.

    According to the expert, the drills could test the People's Liberation Army's 'ability to thwart' any 'secessionist activities'.

    Taiwanese military maneuver U.S.-made M60 battle tanks during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Hsinchu, northwestern Taiwan (File)
    © AP Photo / Wally Santana
    Taiwanese military maneuver U.S.-made M60 battle tanks during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Hsinchu, northwestern Taiwan (File)

    Last week, the State Department approved a Taiwanese request to buy over 100 M1A2T Abrams tanks and a list of other equipment, including Stinger missiles, with the deal worth an estimated $2.2 billion.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the arms deal  a "serious violation of international law" and of the "One China principle" governing China-US relations on the Taiwan issue, and said Beijing would impose sanctions on the US companies involved.

    The State Department said the sale was aimed to "promote peace and stability across…the region," and stressed that it did not signal a change of course on the US commitment to the One China policy.

    Taiwan severed ties with the mainland at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, after Nationalist forces were defeated and fled to the island.  Economic ties and informal relations between the two sides were resumed starting in the late 1980s, and in the 1990s, the two sides formed contacts through non-government organizations.

    The US and many other countries support the One-China principle, meaning the recognition of a single Chinese state (the People's Republic of China), but maintain unofficial ties with Taiwan. Beijing maintains that Taiwan is an integral part of China, and intends to see the island's eventual reintegration and unification with the mainland.

    Related:

    China Lodges Protest With US as Washington Approves Arms Sales to Taiwan - Beijing
    Washington Says Arms Sales to Taiwan Aim to Promote Peace Across Region
    China Aims to Impose Sanctions on US Firms Selling Arms to Taiwan, Says Washington 'Plays With Fire'
    Iran Joins China in Criticising US, UK Meddling in Beijing's Affairs Amid Taiwan, HK Tensions
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse