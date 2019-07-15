Violent Floods in Assam: School Building Collapses, Tiger Death Reported (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik): Amid the heavy monsoon floods in the Indian state of Assam which have reportedly left the lives of almost 2.6 million people at risk, a heart wrenching video of a school building collapsing into the Brahmaputra River has surfaced.

Pray for assam. "Floods in Assam claim multiple lives and affect lakhs of people" https://t.co/3wGldzR542 — D🌸 (@_Dilip__kr) 14 July 2019

Many locals, meanwhile, have taken to Twitter to post images about the miserable situation prevailing in their various respective regions.

#AssamFloods Assam floods: Biggest problems are government apathy, inefficient fund and suspected graft... and next year similar pictures will circulate, donations campaign, news debate, blame game.. it's goes on n on. Sad but true #Assam#AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/rmbopumCiJ — 🇮🇳Priyank Kakati 🇮🇳 (@kakati_priyank) 15 July 2019

Not only human lives, but animals too have been affected with many low lying areas of the state submerged in the flood water.

@vivek4wild informs that the deer died before rescue teams could provide medical care. #AssamFloods https://t.co/UgvW4xJ0Ql — Anupam Bordoloi (@asomputra) 15 July 2019

Tiger dies in floods in Assam #AssamFloods pic.twitter.com/Bj6ramp5vb — विजयी भारत Roop Darak (@roopnayandarak) 15 July 2019

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), however, has forecast more rainfall in the hours to come.

The floods have left 11 people dead across 28 districts of the state in one week.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has been actively engrossed in rescue operations has managed to rescue 7,833 people in the past 24 hours across the state, officials said.

The rescue teams have also reportedly air dropped 10,840 litres of mustard oil, 7,922 quintals of rice, tarpaulin sheets, water pouches, biscuits, milk powder, salt, and other essential food items for the flood-affected people, reported India Today.