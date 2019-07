The day before a strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the island of Molucca of neighbouring Indonesia, resulting in the death of two people.

The US Geological Survey reported Monday that a 6.4 earthquake has hit Papua New Guinea ar around 08:21 UTC.

The quake struck 26 km (14 miles) north of Kandrian, in New Britain, at a depth of 33 km.

There's no official information on possible damages or injuries.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW