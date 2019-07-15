Register
    England's Jos Buttler (C) celebrates with teammates after they win the super over to win the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 14, 2019

    Former Cricketers Question England’s ‘World Cup Champions’ Title After Draw Final

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hand the 2019 Cricket World Cup title to England has come into question from various quarters. England and New Zealand played to a draw tied in the finals

    New Zealand batted first in the much anticipated finals at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and put up a score of 241/8 in 50 overs. Chasing the victory target, England too scored the same, but were bowled all-out in their quota of 50 overs.

    Subsequently, a one over tie breaker called the “Super Over” was carried out but even that was tied with both teams managing 15 runs in 6 balls each. Thus England were declared the winners of the World Cup finals as they had hit more boundaries during the match – 26 against for the visitors against 17 by New Zealand.

    The decision to declare the winner of the coveted tournament by virtue of hitting more boundaries however, amused many in cricketing circles. As expected, New Zealand supporters worldwide took to social media to express their anger.

    Cricketing experts from South Asia, a region which is known to breathe cricket couldn’t remain on the sidelines of the debate and they too joined in to register their protest at the decision. The furore was such that #ICCRules was the top trend in India on Monday morning.

    However, not all were questioning the decision to crown England as the World Champions. Many present and former cricketers too, took to twitter to congratulate the victorious English side.

