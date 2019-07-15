Former Cricketers Question England’s ‘World Cup Champions’ Title After Draw Final

New Delhi (Sputnik): The decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hand the 2019 Cricket World Cup title to England has come into question from various quarters. England and New Zealand played to a draw tied in the finals

New Zealand batted first in the much anticipated finals at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London and put up a score of 241/8 in 50 overs. Chasing the victory target, England too scored the same, but were bowled all-out in their quota of 50 overs.

Subsequently, a one over tie breaker called the “Super Over” was carried out but even that was tied with both teams managing 15 runs in 6 balls each. Thus England were declared the winners of the World Cup finals as they had hit more boundaries during the match – 26 against for the visitors against 17 by New Zealand.

"England have won the World Cup by the barest of all margins. Absolute ecstasy for England, agony for New Zealand!"



The final moments of #CWC19 haven't quite sunk in yet 😅



Relive them once again ⬇️

The decision to declare the winner of the coveted tournament by virtue of hitting more boundaries however, amused many in cricketing circles. As expected, New Zealand supporters worldwide took to social media to express their anger.

Nice work @ICC ... you are a joke!!! — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) 14 July 2019

Congratulations to England!

Commiserations New Zealand.

I’ve got to say that it’s a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change. — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) 14 July 2019

Cricketing experts from South Asia, a region which is known to breathe cricket couldn’t remain on the sidelines of the debate and they too joined in to register their protest at the decision. The furore was such that #ICCRules was the top trend in India on Monday morning.

Don't understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 14 July 2019

NZ lost the super over & World Cup Final due to hitting less boundaries. Another rule that needs changing @icc we should have had another over to decide until we get a outright winner although it probably won’t happen ever again. #onceinalifetime #CWC19Final #ENGvsNZ — Majid Haq (@MajidHaq) 14 July 2019

If what has happened to NZ happened to India, our country would have to come to a halt. So unfair to NZ. #ICCRules — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) 15 July 2019

Difficult to digest this more boundary rule. Something like sudden death- continuous super overs till a result is a better solution. Understand, wanting a definite winner but sharing a trophy is better than deciding on more boundaries. Very tough on New Zealand. #EngVsNZ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 14 July 2019

However, not all were questioning the decision to crown England as the World Champions. Many present and former cricketers too, took to twitter to congratulate the victorious English side.

Terrific knock & excellent effort by @benstokes38, especially given the pressures of the World Cup Final.

Special talent!#KaneWilliamson continues to impress. Loved the way he played & carried himself & his team right through the #CWC19.#ManOfTheMatch #ManOfTheTournament pic.twitter.com/LtXvkg3hCT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 July 2019

Congratulations to England on winning the Cricket World Cup. New Zealand were outstanding and never gave up, that deflection over-throw of Stokes being a huge turning point, tragic for @BLACKCAPS , so near yet so far but they must be very proud. #CWCFinal19 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 14 July 2019

What a final it was .. the best in last 20 years and still level at super over ... Kane Williamson..what an ambassador of the game .. well done eoin morgan and england pic.twitter.com/G5B96PGycz — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 14 July 2019

