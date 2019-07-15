Register
10:48 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A newly wed Indian couple poses for photographs in New Delhi, India (File)

    Indian Politician’s Newlywed Daughter, Husband Abducted at Gunpoint Near UP High Court - Report

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a sensational incident on Monday morning, a newlywed couple was abducted at gunpoint from outside the high court in India’s northern city of Allahabad, a report said.

    Witnesses and police told local media that the couple had come to the high court to seek protection and security because the girl belonged to the upper Brahmin caste while the boy belonged to the socially underprivileged Dalit community. They had claimed in their petition that there was a parental objection to their marriage.

    The kidnapping took place shortly before the high court was to open for business at 11 a.m. local time. Witnesses said the couple were pushed into a black car and whisked away before anyone could react. Initially, witnesses revealed that the car’s license plate displayed the word “Chairman”, suggesting that it belonged to someone in a position of authority.

    Upon further investigation, the police said they had traced and found the vehicle used for the kidnapping to the city of Kaushambi.

    According to reports, Sakshi Mishra, the Brahmin daughter of Rajesh Mishra, a lawmaker representing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the city of Bareilly in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and her husband Ajitesh, a member of the Dalit community, had approached the Allahabad High Court to seek both protection and security from their respective families. They said they wanted to be able lead a peaceful life.

    A single judge bench of the Allahabad High Court was to hear the case on Monday. Justice Siddharth Verma was to hear the plea of the now kidnapped couple at 11 a.m. this morning.

    The couple had earlier approached the court of Justice Y.K. Srivastava on Thursday (11 June) for a quick hearing of their appeal, but when they failed to show up the judge fixed 15 July as the next hearing date in the court of Justice Siddharth Verma.

    Prior to their kidnapping, both Sakshi and Ajitesh had sought legal protection as they anticipated a threat to their lives from their unhappy relatives.

    Sakshi’s father, Rajesh Mishra, said in a statement that he has no problem with his daughter getting married to Ajitesh, but Sakshi was unconvinced by her father's statement.

    Media reports quoted police in Bareilly as saying that they are coordinating with their counterparts in Allahabad and in India’s capital New Delhi in searching for the missing couple.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    New Protective Sarcophagus for Chernobyl Power Plant's No.4 Reactor
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse