Two People Killed, Several Injured in an Amusement Park Accident in Ahmedabad

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two people were killed and at least 27 others injured after a ride at an amusement park in Ahmedabad in western Gujarat crashed. The accident took place on Sunday (14th July) at the Balvatia Amusement Park in the Kankaria area of the city.

The amusement park ride was at full capacity when it snapped and crashed onto the ground. The Fire and Emergency Services that rushed to rescue the victims said it appeared the load-bearing cable attached to the main frame had snapped, resulting in the ridegoers hitting the ground with force.

“The ride works when the main shaft having the seats at the circular end gets counter-balanced by a weight. As the cable got snapped, the welding on the shaft also came off and the ride got lowered", said M.F. Dastoor, Chief Fire Officer of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services. "There are 32 seats in the ride that go round. The pipe of the main shaft broke and crashed on the ground. How that pipe broke is a matter of investigation by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)".

Ahmedabad: 2 people died&26 injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria area broke this afternoon. Vijay Nehra,Commissioner, Municipal Corporation says,"Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter.Proper treatment is being given to injured." #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/YmV1qS9w2F — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

​Onlookers recorded the accident, as the pendulum ride tumbled down.

#Ahmedabad video two dead more than fifteen injured as pendulum ride broke down at Kankaria Lakefront @MumbaiMirror pic.twitter.com/rLl3xYcu6Q — Vinay Dalvi (@VinayMIRROR) July 15, 2019

​The state chief, Vijay Rupani has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident and assured harsh action against those responsible for it.

CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp orders immediate inquiry into the unfortunate incident of joyride collapse at Kankaria in Ahmedabad and assures strictest action against the responsible. CM also asks @AmdavadAMC to provide all the help and the best possible free treatment to the injured. — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) July 14, 2019

​Last month, the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services carried out a midnight operation after about 40 people were stuck on a Ferris Wheel in the city.