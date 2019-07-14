Hong Kong Police Vow to Address Allegations of Police Violence Against Journalists

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Hong Kong police said on Sunday it would address allegations that some journalists faced police violence while covering recent protests over a controversial China extradition bill, and promised to enhance its communication with media professionals.

"There is room for improvement in the coordination work between Police and the media. In the future, Police would enhance communication with the media and relevant training for Police officers. Regarding some cases in which media practitioners alleged to be treated unreasonably during reporting, Police would take appropriate follow-up actions," the police statement read.

It also stressed that Hong Kong police respected press freedom and was in contact with media organisations so that the sides could reach mutual understanding on the matter.

Earlier in the day, several Hong Kong media associations held a march against the alleged police violence during the large-scale protests over the bill that would have allowed people arrested in Hong Kong to be sent for trial in mainland China. Some journalists reportedly claimed they had been subjected to foul language and beaten with batons by police officers.