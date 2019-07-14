Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Molucca Island, Indonesia - USGS

Last week, the Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in the Molucca Sea.

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday near the Indonesian island of Molucca, US Geological Survey has reported.

​The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at an area 168 km south-southeast of Ternate. There's currently no information on casualties or damages.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone girdling the northern Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

Last September, a devastating 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, followed by tsunami waves more than 20 feet high that smashed the island. Nearly 70,000 homes were destroyed or damaged, 80,000 people displaced and about 2,000 people killed, according to the Indonesian government.