Indian Actress Sparks Furore Claiming Mumbai Police Blocked Her From Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): Accusing Mumbai Police of blocking her Twitter account, Indian Actress Payal Rohatgi evoked furore on social media.

Payal Rohatgi claimed that her account was blocked after she retweeted a video of Ajaz Khan, an Indian actor and ex-Big Boss contestant, tagging Mumbai Police.

She said that Azaj Khan made a derogatory video targeting her for her pro-Hindu beliefs.

The actress shared a screenshot of her blocked account and slammed Mumbai police.

​Rohatgi also emailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and his wife complaining she is being treated badly for doing nothing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister’s wife Amruta Fadnavis intervened on Thursday while publicly endorsing Rohatgi, saying citizens should not suffer for expressing personal views.

Mumbai police was quick to clarify the situation while denying the allegation, saying it is a technical glitch, as Mumbai police never restricts interactions.

​The Twitterati soon jumped into the fray, posting supportive and critical views.

​Rohatgi also got in a twitter spat with Indian Youtuber Akash Banerjee.

