New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian music label T-Series’ latest songs “Tera Ban Jaunga” and “Shehar Ki Ladki” have amused netizens as they cumulatively crossed 80 million views within 24 hours of their release on YouTube

Some twitterians have slammed singer Tulsi Kumar, accusing her brother Bhushan Kumar - chairman of T Series - of “over-hyping” the two songs, while some had some words of praise.

T-Series in a recent statement claimed the songs “Tera Ban Jaunga” from the movie “Kabir Singh” and “Shehar Ki Ladki” from “Khaandani Shafakhana” have cumulatively led to Tulsi emerging as a singer with record number of hits (80 million) in a single day.

“It was an amazing experience recording both the songs. They belong to two different genres, and I am overwhelmed with the great response they have garnered,” Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying by the Indiawest web portal.

“There are many surprises planned, and the audience will see a different side of me with each song,” he added.

However, not everyone seemed to be impressed with the number of views that Tulsi has garnered.

Netizens, thus, took to social media to troll the songs, with some users accusing her of using “auto-tuning”.

My story on #SheherKiLadki remix, and how despite their efforts (and money spent) it could have been like these 5 other remixes I have listed. #SonakshiSinha #SheherKiLadkiSong #remix https://t.co/dHlmiD4tyF — Kartikey Sehgal (@kartikeysehgal) 12 July 2019

I was watching a reaction for Sheher Ki Ladki (don't ask) and someone thought Raveena Tandon was Tulsi Kumar and said "she's the actual singer of the video" and it made me realise why youtube should be cancelled. — m e d s. (@ranveersbabe) 12 July 2019

It's Tulsi Kumar. No matter how good the beats are...You would want to cut off your ears and throw them to stray dogs. — Komal (@NotAMooPoint) 11 July 2019

One user alleged ‘nepotism’, stating that Tulsi wouldn’t have a career had she not been from the T-Series chairman’s family.

🙉🙉🙉 would Tulsi Kumar have a career without Tseries and Auto tune?? https://t.co/JRCc0xfJtG — tubz (@rwpexpress14) 11 July 2019

​However, others were genuinely impressed by the feat.

Tulsi mam i love your voice tulsi mam your voice so sweet @TulsikumarTK — Aryan Gupta (@aryangupta0609) 11 July 2019

This song kills my heart mam slowly slowly 💙💔💚💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💞💞💞💔💔💔💔 — Manishh Kumaarr (@ManishK13215738) 11 July 2019

