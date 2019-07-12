Register
15:39 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Harjinder Singh, the 76-Year-Old Sikh

    Meet Harjinder Singh, the 76-Year-Old Sikh, Who Runs New Delhi’s Only Free Autorikshaw Ambulance

    © Photo: timesofindia/screenshot
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Inspired by Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th spiritual leader of the Sikh community, Harjinder Singh took to the service of the needy as an offering to the guru and his teaching - “Do as much as possible to serve and aid foreigners, those in need or in trouble” is his motto.

    The septuagenarian, who graduated in 1964, took to driving an autorickshaw – a three-wheeled passenger vehicle, in Delhi for his livelihood. Since that time, he has been helping people in need on the streets. Now it is a full-time passion for him, and he does it free of charge.

    “I have helped hundreds of accident victims on the roads, and have taken them to the nearest hospitals,” he told Sputnik.

    Singh patrols accident-prone areas and when he comes across a victim who needs urgent attention, he says “I rush the accident victim to the nearest hospital.”

    The Good Samaritan also dispenses Ayurvedic medicines in emergencies.  He says, he is trained in Ayurveda and gives medicines to anyone who needs them, free of cost to those who cannot afford to pay. “But some people do pay me for the medicines,” he said.

    Harjinder Singh was given a certificate of commendation by the Delhi Police and later made a Traffic Warden, by then Chief of Delhi Traffic Kiran Bedi, currently Lieutenant Governor of the centrally administered enclave of Puducherry.  Singh said, even now, Bedi stops by his autorickshaw, if she comes across him, and inquires about his welfare and the welfare of his family.

    Sputnik: Doesn’t your family advise you not to drive an autorickshaw on the crowded Delhi streets?

    Harjinder Singh: My son has been prodding me to stop driving. But I told him if I drive, I will remain healthy. Secondly, I don’t need to ask for money for my day-to-day expenses. So they have accepted my wishes and fully cooperate with me.

    On social media, many people have lauded his efforts, hailing him as a “true hero”.

     

    According to Delhi Traffic Police, over 1600 persons were killed on the roads of the national capital, while about 5800 were injured in 2018.

    The Geneva-based International Road Federation (IRF) said, annually about 147,000 people die on roads in India, which accounts for 11% of global road accident fatalities. The Delhi Police have identified several spots in the capital, which are ‘blackspots’ where accidents frequently occur.

     

    Related:

    At Least 14 Killed, 6 Hurt in Road Accident in Southeastern India - Reports
    US Secretary of State Kerry Caught Up in Delhi Traffic Congestion
    Taming Delhi's Traffic: Banking on the Odds to Tackle India's Pollution
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse