New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood rapper Aditya Singh Sisodia popularly known as “Badshah” has become the toast of the Twitterati, after breaking the world record with his new song Paagal, crossing 75 million-plus views within just 24 hours of its release.

In the process, the Punjabi and Hindi language rapper has also surpassed records held by music legends like Taylor Swift and South Korean band BTS.

Within minutes of its release, the rap song started spreading like wildfire across India and the globe.

​

Indian twitterati clearly seemed ecstatic with Badshah’s record. Wishes poured in from multiple corners with netizens exclaiming how he has made the whole of Indian music industry proud. Fellow Bollywood singer, Guru Randhawa- the pin up boy of Punjabi music led the wishes for the rapper.

Super proud @Its_Badshah bro 🔥

India on the world map 🔥 — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) 11 July 2019

​

#Badshah #Paagal Hai makes all of India proud, Hats off @Its_Badshah ! This video is now the most viewed video in 24 hours globally on youtube with 75 million views, earlier Taylor Swift & Arianna Grande held this record. CatchItFirst on https://t.co/Xx5dBsGaUJ! pic.twitter.com/Bz1ZhiQzJ2 — firstcrushco (@firstcrushhome) 11 July 2019

@Its_Badshah Congratulations Paaji !!!

Proud of You!!! 😌❤️🇮🇳 — Fear of God (@vineetcres) 12 July 2019

Badshah's new music video just broke BTS record of most viewed MV in 24 hours ...

Never thought this can happen but it did

I am proud of badshah though 💚 — noor (@noor_vvv) 12 July 2019

Yo @Its_Badshah you rocked it . He beated bts mv and his mv became the most viewed on youtube with 75 million views on 24 hours and became first Indian to do so #Proud — Forever 1D ☺ (@ainababu) 12 July 2019

However, there were also some users who expressed their amusement and surprise at the song receiving the record number of views.

@Its_Badshah @sonymusicindia pagal hai song 1day 80m view its a joke or realty i dnt understand please @YouTube check this again but rap is mind blowing @Its_Badshah pic.twitter.com/jPEYyWEYpN — Afghan Imran Khan katawazi (@AfghanImranKha1) 12 July 2019

I just read that @Its_Badshah got the most views , more than @BTS_twt and idk if I should be sad or happy . At one place I'm proud because I like his songs but at the same time we have to work harder for the next mv of @BTS_twt — jin's tiny waist ) ( (@bts1058) 12 July 2019

Meanwhile, Badshah, who over the last few years has become a sensation in Bollywood, with his unique style mixing “north Indian-Punjabi” culture with that of B-Town, was overwhelmed at breaking the world record.

The rapper whose previous songs like “Saturday Saturday” and “Kala Chashma” that became national 'party anthems,' also thanked his fans for the feat.

"Paagal was made with the focused intent of taking music from India across borders and making our presence felt,” the rapper was quoted as saying by website Ndtv. “My fans just went all out to help me achieve my dream. We're going big with this one,” said Badshah.