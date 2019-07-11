Netizens Mock Indian State Minister Prescribing Yoga to Avoid Car Accidents

New Delhi (Sputnik): Days after 29 people were killed when their bus driver reportedly dozed off, the transport minister of India’s Uttar Pradesh state has left netizens baffled by his suggestion for how fatal accidents on roads can be prevented.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh advised drivers to perform "vajaraasana", a yoga asana or posture that involves assuming a kneeling pose which facilitates digestion and helps in relieving constipation. He said that it should be performed following the day’s meal to avoid dozing off at the wheel.

​However, the minister’s reaction proved enough to trigger responses from netizens.

​The accident occurred on Monday as the bus veered off the six-lane Yamuna Expressway near Delhi and fell into a large drain located 50 feet below.

The state government-run bus, carrying 46 people, was en route to Delhi from Lucknow when the accident happened in the morning near Agra, on the 165km-long expressway connecting Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

"The bus was speeding and the driver may have dozed off", Agra District Magistrate Ravi Kumar told reporters on the day of the accident, which hogged headlines in local newspapers in Uttar Pradesh.