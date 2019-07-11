New Delhi (Sputnik): Social Media is up in arms as Indian actress Swastika Dutta, popular for her Bengali language soaps, was allegedly assaulted and thrown out of her Uber cab in the Indian city of Kolkata.

On Wednesday Swastika took to Facebook to share her ordeal, alleging that she was bused, dragged and thrown out of a taxi by her Uber driver on the streets of Kolkata as she was heading for a shoot.





“He (the driver named Jamshed) got down from the car, opened the door and literally pulled me out... when I lost my temper and started asking for help, he threatened me and called other boys…” the actress wrote in her FB post, alleging the cab driver cancelled the ride mid-way before threatening her.

The local police were quick to respond to her complaint and arrested the accused driver.

Uber expressed its concern after the reported incident.

Twitterati were flabbergasted by the incident and slammed the government of West Bengal for what they called the prevailing “lawlessness” in the state.

Some users connected the incident to religion, while others accused the ruling Trinamool Congress party of West Bengal state of giving political backing to vandalism.

India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had accused state Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee of appeasing the Muslim community to garner the votes of its members, during the Indian national election campaign.

The Indian state of West Bengal has been in the news in recent months, due to an increase in reported violence, especially since the Indian Parliamentary Elections.

Last month, in an incident similar to that of Swastika, Miss India Universe Ushoshi Sengupta was reportedly attacked by a gang of 15 young thugs on the streets of Kolkata.