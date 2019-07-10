Indian Court Quashes Petition Seeking Condom Ads on Prime Time TV, Sparks Debate

New Delhi (Sputnik): A Division Bench of the Delhi High Court earlier this week, disposed of a petition, which sought for the removal of the ban, stating it cannot intervene with previous rulings, as they are the policy-decisions of India’s central government.

An Indian court quashed a plea seeking the removal of a blanket ban on condom advertisements on television channels from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. has sparked an online debate.

Some Twitterati are disappointed with the verdict. Some argued that in countries like India, where sex education is quite low, there is a need to educate people about condoms. They suggested that instead of banning the advertisements, the government should be running awareness campaigns and promoting sex education.

However, not everyone agreed about the need to promote sex education.

Some netizens felt it is inappropriate to run condom ads at times when children are watching television. Such advertisements make it “uncomfortable and awkward” in front of children, they argued.

One petitioner asserted that the ban should be lifted since the usage of condoms in the country is abysmally low, and efforts need to be taken to ensure awareness about the use of condoms, and the protection they offer to the general public.

Earlier in 2017, the Indian Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had passed an order to ban condom advertisements between 6 am and 10 pm finding them “indecent especially for children”.

