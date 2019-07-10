Priyanka Chopra’s Sensuous Bikini Pics Evoke Sharp Response on Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian actress Priyanka Chopra’s hot pics taken during a recent vacation in Italy by her hubby Nick Jonas has triggered a number of netizens to post strong remarks.

The actress, who left Bollywood lit up with her acting in movies like "Bajirao Mastani" and various dance numbers as well as in Hollywood movies like “Isn’t It Romantic” and “Cowboy Ninja Viking”, posted the photographs taken by her American husband, saying: “Best use of vacation. The hubby taking pictures”.

Best use of vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol 😝

📷 @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/DZiF241KUg — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 7, 2019

​But not many of her followers found it amusing, as some of them slammed her in Hindi, saying that she had become ignorant of Indian culture.

क्या बात है अभिनेत्री जी अपने देश की संस्कृति भी भूल गई — Sunil Lakda Lakda (@SunilLakdaLakd1) July 7, 2019

Very bad in Indian Culture. — Narpat Singh Chouhan (@NarpatS31294949) July 7, 2019

Madam bhartiya sankriti bhulti ja rahi hai..senseless photo shoot..privacy ko kaise expose karna..koi inse sikhe. — Chandrashekhar (@Chandra07557401) July 7, 2019

​Some even suggested that she could have spent the money on feeding hundreds of those in hunger. Incidentally, Priyanka is a brand ambassador for UNICEF. The 36-year-old actor had worked for the cause of deprived children for almost a decade before being appointed as UNICEF National Ambassador in 2010.

Better use this precious in giving someone smile,there are billions of people who might not have their afternoon meals help them rather then wasting time and money in these stuff,these vacations and good times are of no use,waste of time and money — Imranspeaks (@Imran27940140) July 7, 2019

​Some of her followers said they are content to see a happily wedded actress with her husband. They wished to be constantly entertained.

Wouldn't it be better to have pictures of you looking happy with your husband?

Instead of memememme? — Shane Terry 🇬🇧 (@seamuspt88) July 8, 2019

Every time, fans have a lot of expectation from you. And, you also don't disappoint them. Keep entertaining us with your acting. — Mayank Shekhar (@MayankS55386011) July 7, 2019 U wearing a Nike jacket n jeans, expecting her to cover her body? She is much more Indian than u r. she represented herself on miss world platform as an Indian. U r showing #pseudo_patriotism?

Wear dhoti kurta instead — dr swapnali paunikar (@swapnalip17) July 8, 2019 sanskriti humse hai h... hum sanskriti se nhi... and second thing "culture" the word itself means the "change". — saurav sangwan (@ssangwancr7) July 7, 2019

Lol only when women drink then sankriti is in danger otherwise Indian sanskriti isn't in danger when men drink ,rape and abuse women daily on streets of India. — as (@AnsuyaPatil) July 7, 2019

Priyanka was in France with Nick for the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, but extended their holiday for a trip to Italy.

The actress is not new to Internet trolling. In the past, she has faced backlash for her marriage to Nick Jonas, who’s 10 years her junior. She has also faced angry fans of the reigning star of Hindi cinema, Salman Khan, for walking out of his movie “Bharat”, as it clashed with her wedding dates.