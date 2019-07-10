New Delhi (Sputnik): In an unusual move to improve the efficiency of government-run schools in a district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state, school teachers are asked to take selfies in their classrooms to confirm their attendance. Failure to upload selfies by 8.00 am will mean losing the day’s salary.

The need for such a drastic step arose in view of the perennial problem of fake school attendance being recorded by teachers leaving students hapless. Some teachers would actually come to work, but showed scant regard for punctuality.

Concerned State Education Department officials now hope the new move will force teachers into duly fulfilling their duties. In some cases, teachers were found to have enlisted proxies to do their jobs all day long.

“It has been a practice in Uttar Pradesh under which teachers ‘sub-let’ their jobs to under-qualified persons who not only mark their attendance but also teach students. This is done in connivance with principals who also get a share of the money,” a senior education department official told media.

“The entire process of receiving and verifying selfies is being strictly implemented on directions of the Chief Minister and Basic Education Minister,” he added.

The directive has irked a lot of teachers, evoking their sharp responses. Some of them have termed it “unfair” citing transport-related problems in rural areas of Barabanki city. The officials, however, said there is no question of going back on the decision.

Hahaha... Get the food selfies as well. It might change the diet problem as well. — Gaurav Gera (@gaurav_tekkie) July 10, 2019

This cannt be a full proof solution as there can be network problem or there can be situation where one can send the same photo everyday with little photoshop edit — Human First (@papillon_kish) July 10, 2019

#Jugaad

A school in India tells teachers to post a selfie as proof of attendance!https://t.co/7AAVRYpFzt — Ramesh Ramachandran (@RRRameshRRR) July 10, 2019