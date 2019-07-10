Register
17:50 GMT +310 July 2019
    Indian sprinter Dutee Chand displays her silver medals during a press conference in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018

    India's Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Country's First Openly Gay Athlete on Gold Medal

    © REUTERS / Mahesh Kumar A.
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Adding another golden feather to her hat, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has won a gold medal at women’s 100-metre Sprint at the 30th World University Games, held in Naples, Italy.

    Running at No. 4, Dutee was the first of eight athletes to blast off the starting blocks at the World University Games.

    India’s fastest sprinter clocked 11.32 seconds to win the race. This is India’s first gold medal in a 100 metres race at this edition of the athletic meet.  With her latest feat, she has become the second Indian sprinter to win gold in a global event after Hima Das, who won the 400 Metres in the World Junior Athletics Championship last year.

     

    ​The 23-year-old Dutee, who recently opened up about her same sex-relationship, posted a picture of her medals on social media @DuteeChand saying, “Pull me down, I will come back stronger.”

    ​Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in praising her while sending warm greetings.

    The President in a message said it’s “a moment of immense pride for our country”.

    ​Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated her calling her “well-deserving and an exceptional athlete of India”.

    ​India’s Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also greeted her.

    ​Business tycoon Anand Mahindra and others joined the leaders to congratulate Dutee on her great success.

    Dutee was recently featured on a coveted Indian magazine cover. She is on the latest magazine cover of Cosmopolitan India and the magazine has refers to her as “India’s shining star" and "India's first openly gay athlete.”

    Dutee is one of the first, of a few athletes in the world, to openly admit a same-sex relationship. She said that her family is not fully supportive of her lifestyle, but she hopes to find acceptance soon. "What I am doing is not wrong, nor is it a crime," she said in her interview for the magazine.

     

