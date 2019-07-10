At Least 16 Women, Children Killed in Tribal Massacre in Papua New Guinea - Reports

Undialu told the ABC broadcaster the killing took place on Monday in the village of Karida, adding that the motive behind the massacre was unknown.
The governor described this as a rear outbreak of tribal violence in the Highlands region.
"We've never heard of tribal fights happening in this area, it was a spillover of fighting happening in another area, that no-one expected," Undialu said as quoted by the TV channel.
Meanwhile, a local police spokesman said police were unable to confirm the killings as they were waiting for information from a local commander, according to ABC.
