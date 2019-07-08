Indian Actress Huma Qureshi Who Was Once Fat Shamed, Bags Hollywood Film

New Delhi (Sputnik): Huma Qureshi, who was once told by a Bollywood director that she is 5kg overweight to be a mainstream actress, was cast in a Hollywood film called “Army of Dead”.

Huma began her acting career in 2012 with Director Anurag Kashyap’s blockbuster film "Gangs of Wasseypur", which was later screened at The Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Huma, who has now joined the leagues of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, made her international debut with the film “Viceroy’s House,” released in India as “Partition 1947” in 2017. Continuing her journey, Quereshi will now be seen in Director Zack Snyder's “Army of the Dead”.

"I can't tell you much about the film or my character, but I'm very excited and I can't wait to start filming," Qureshi revealed to Cosmopolitan India magazine.

The “Army of the Dead”, is a zombie outbreak film and she will be working with actress Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Dave Bautista, among others in the film.

Asked how prepared she is for the role, she said, "I'm a very instinctive actor. I switch on and switch off. I'm not a method actor- I hate the word 'method acting'. It's an overused and abused terminology.”

“I collaborate with people on an intuitive level, which is why I consider myself a director's actor. Having said that, every role demands a certain kind of prep, and I do prep a lot. But once I'm on the set, I just go with the flow," the actress added.

Huma has faced a lot of flak on social media in the recent past, for her chubby physique and fashion choices, especially after she posed in a bikini and was fat-shamed by trollers.

