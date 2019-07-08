India's 2019 Budget Pushes Twitterati To No Holds Barred Critiques

New Delhi (Sputnik): While various people described the government behind India’s annual budget as ‘steady’ and others termed it ‘conservative’, netizens reacted in their own amusing ways with memes and cryptic one-liners.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her first ‘Bahi Khata’ (ledger) budget in Parliament on Friday. This resulted in an inflow of memes and tweets on social media.

#Budget 2019 and #BudgetForNewIndia were some of the top trends on Twitter after people weren’t reassured by it.

On the lighter side of Budget 2019, millennials shared some hilarious memes on social media.

My face after budget there is no tax slab change and petrol hike. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/S0YDa2VLv6 — rakesh mukherjee (@rakeshmukherj10) July 5, 2019

Pic 1. Middle Class before FM Speech.



Pic 2. Middle Class after FM Speech.#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/gKmnp09BDO — Hemanth Krishne Gowda ಹೇಮಂತ್ ಕೃಷ್ಣೇಗೌಡ (@hemanth_kgowda) July 5, 2019

Middle class is waiting for the benefits for them in the budget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/sdrOJBjFVR — Subham (@subhsays) July 5, 2019

Others were left fuming at the budget.

Congratulations to the middle class who voted for #Budget4NewIndia.



No relief in Income Tax.

More loot on Petrol.

Books at higher cost.

Fund more cronies.



India voted for rhetorics got heavy dose of the same #Budget2019 — Aman (@amankatiyar1999) July 8, 2019

You can’t hide mediocrity by wrapping it in bright red cloth. #budget2019 #BahiKhata — Arif Iqbal (@TheAdvIqbal) July 5, 2019

When your folder is sanskaari 🙏 symbolising "departure from slavery of WESTERN THOUGHT"



But your aspirations are 3 trillion

"US DOLLARS" economy 😎 https://t.co/uiMm6J5nlN — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) July 5, 2019

Some were irate when the Sensex fell over 1,000 points in two days after the budget reveal.

Modi Government Giving Direct Benefit to Amit shah Through Stocks Market..#BUDGET2019 — shubham sharma (@mrjaiwal) July 8, 2019

Thanks to Modi's #Budget2019 .. Bloodbath in #Markets ...#Sensex falls more than 600 points ...#5TrillionEconomy is Another "Jumla" for Small Investors Wealth Erosion — Madhusudan Thakkar (@madhusudan41) July 8, 2019

Still, others couldn’t resist posting their heartfelt feelings in this way:

#Budget2019

1. Middle Class before FM Speech.

2. Middle Class after FM Speech. pic.twitter.com/7uNJ5GegBT — Retired Vasooli Bhai (@Vishj05) July 5, 2019

after seeing no cuts on taxes

Middle class to modi ji-#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/yqWCZwvHUb — Sanchit Sahu 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@SanchitSahu10) July 5, 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking before parliament on 5 July, declared that the government aims to raise the present $2.7 trillion economy to $5 trillion by 2025. The government’s decision to keep income tax brackets unchanged, and to increase petrol prices drew maximum reactions on social media.

Petrol prices were increased by Rs. 2.50 per litre. and diesel was up by around Rs. 2.30 per litre in various cities of India.

The Finance minister also announced an increase in customs duties on gold and precious metals from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent, which led to disappointment among the middle-income class of India.