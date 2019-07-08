New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian bureaucrat has sparked a row by saying that he wants to change his name, as he feels his Islamic name is the reason behind his frequent transfers.

The utterance on social media by the officer in Madhya Pradesh state has evoked a lot of reactions from the Twitterati, with some of them even questioning his motive behind misusing the minority tag in a country where top posts have from time to time been occupied by people from the Muslim community.

Niyaz Ahmed Khan, an officer of the central Madhya Pradesh government, recently tweeted that he had been transferred 19 times in 17 years of service, because he belonged to the minority Muslim community.

The new name will save me from the violent crowd. If I have no topi, no kurta and no beard I can get away easily by telling my fake name to the crowd. However, if my brother is wearing traditional clothes and has beard he is in most dangerous situation. — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) July 6, 2019

Since no institution is capable to save us, it is better to switch the name — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) July 6, 2019

​His posts, however, drew derision on social media, with some reminding him about the privilege of Muslim presidents, Muslim chief ministers, scores of high-ranking bureaucrats, and even a captain of its national cricket team.

Don't play viticm card , this country already give muslim president ,muslim chief minister ,IAS ,IPS film stars, cricket team captain , In 1947 only less than 3% muslim population now is near to 20%

True muslim who love India doesn't play Vitim card his name will proud for all — Vijaysingh (@vj1106) July 7, 2019

​Others advised him to stop his regressive thinking and that there is no need to change his name and identity.

If u change ur regressive thinking you will definitely have no need to change ur name and change ur double standards also. — Sunil Kumar (@Sunilve92663275) July 7, 2019

Ur deeds will reveal who u r ??? Whether u change ur clothes or not — Bua Laxmi (@LaxmiBua) July 7, 2019

​Stop this tactics to sell your novel

— syed belal hassan (@syedbl) July 7, 2019

​According to reports in a regional news portal, Khan was pulled up by his superiors for his laxity.

Khan said that he is writing his sixth novel, which will depict alleged discriminatory treatment of officers from his community, including his own.

For the last six months I am looking for a new name for this book and for myself so that I could hide my Muslim identity. To save myself from the sword of hate it is must pic.twitter.com/gjiTVOhxAP — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) July 6, 2019

Fear of my people has also got place in this awaiting novel — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) July 6, 2019

​The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has issued guidelines for officials to use social media, which “are increasingly becoming pervasive and integral to day-to-day functioning of our lives – whether personal or official”. The "Framework and Guidelines for Use of Social Media for Government Organisations” delineates a communication strategy to engage with the public.

It says that social media may be used for seeking feedback from citizens, re-pronouncement of public policy, issue-based as well as generic interaction, brand building or public relations, generating awareness and education of national action plans and implementation strategies in the Indian context.

However, public servants are barred from airing their personal grievances on public platforms, since they have official avenues for redressal.