Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Indonesia

The latest powerful earthquake of 7.3-magnitude in the area occurred in late-June, with the epicentre lying at a depth of 220 km (136 miles).

The Indonesian authorities have issued a tsunami warning following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in the Molucca Sea, between the islands of Maluku and Sulawesi.

A Tsunami warning seems to have been issued after a shallow 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Molocca Sea, between the islands of Maluku and Sulawesi in Indonesia Source: BMKG - Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone girdling the northern Pacific Ocean known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.

Last September, a devastating 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, followed by tsunami waves more than 20 feet high that smashed the island. Nearly 70,000 homes were destroyed or damaged, 80,000 people displaced and about 2,000 people killed, according to the Indonesian government.