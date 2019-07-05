Pakistan, who won the toss and elected to bat first, need to beat Bangladesh by at least 311 runs in the game to improve on their current net run-rate (NRR) to qualify for the semi-finals. Presently, Pakistan is in fifth place with a NRR of -0.792, in comparison to New Zealand which is placed at 4th position on the points table with a NRR of +0.175.
While the target for the mammoth win looked improbable right from the start, Pakistan getting off to a modest start with their batting didn't help the matter.
Netizens though decided to have their own share of fun during the enthusiastically watched encounter, and #PAKvBAN was soon trending with more than 63,000 tweets.
Twitterians posted memes to mock how the Pakistani batsmen failed to live up to expectations.
Me cutting the tree where #PAKvBAN match going on. pic.twitter.com/HtwR2f0pxN— Veg Omelette (@Veg_Omelette) July 5, 2019
Fakhar Zaman missed his Tripple century by 287 runs.— phenomenal_isi (@Isi_Phenomenal) July 5, 2019
#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/zdzH29ZRTf
Expectations vs Reality 🤪😂#PAKvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/SNJOjgfvWd— P R I N C E 🇮🇳 (@iPrince55) July 5, 2019
Pakistan today:— Sumanth (@frustrated_sum) July 5, 2019
Pic1: Expectations
Pic2: Reality #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/74VdzIzslM
#PAKvBAN— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) July 5, 2019
Required run-rate Vs Current run-rate of Pakistan team pic.twitter.com/ZFJzCmssd5
Pakistan needs an umpire like Akshay Kumar in today's match 😂#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/QV2aBucFRK— Malik Sheraz Nazar 🇵🇰 (@sheraznzr23) July 5, 2019
Miracles do happen., 🤣🤣🤣— Kaynaat (@Kaynaat32685906) July 5, 2019
But there is no tree around the ground in lords and if this happens it is considered as a "CHAKKA" 🤣🤣🤣
On 16 June, the Pakistan cricket team faced heavy trolling after losing to arch rivals India, who have now qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup, which is being held in England.
