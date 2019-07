MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Approximately 300 people were evacuated on Friday from a commercial building located in the western part of the South Korean capital city of Seoul due to a blaze, Yonhap news agency reported, citing authorities.

The fire in the 11-story building started at about 6 p.m. local time (09:00 GMT), according to the Yonhap news agency.

The blaze was put out in 20 minutes, with no victims reported.

​The reasons behind the fire are reportedly being investigated.

​The authorities believe that the blaze had started in an outdoor air conditioning unit.