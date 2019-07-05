Over 40 Civilians Killed, Wounded as Mortar Shell Hits Market in Afghanistan - Reports

Earlier in June, at least eight policemen were killed and seven others were injured after a Taliban-hijacked military armoured car laden with explosives rammed into a police building in the eastern Afghan province of Ghazni.

According to media reports, more than 40 civilians were killed and wounded after a market was shelled with mortar fire in Afghanistan's Northern Faryab province.

Breaking : More than 40 civilians were killed and wounded when mortar shell hit a bazzar in #Faryab province. #Afghanistan — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) July 5, 2019

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Daesh* terrorist group.

Afghan government forces and the Taliban movement have long been engaged in an armed confrontation. The Taliban, who have previously seized vast territories in Afghan rural areas, are carrying out attacks across the country, and the Afghan security forces conduct regular counterterrorist operations against the insurgents.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia