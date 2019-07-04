North Korean Leader Says Took Note of Abe's Intention to Meet - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that he took note of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s intention to hold talks with him, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Kim reportedly made the statement during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Pyongyang on June 20.

Xi, in turn, conveyed the remarks to Abe as they met on the G20 summit sidelines in Osaka last week. The Chinese president also mentioned Kim’s desire to make sure what the Japanese prime minister really meant by calling for talks without preconditions, according to the broadcaster’s sources close to Japan-China talks.

In late May, Abe said that he was "determined" to meet Kim face-to-face for a "frank discussion", without any preconditions. He has since reiterated his intention, noting that he wanted to have talks with Kim over Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korean intelligence services in the 1970s and 1980s, a pressing issue in relations between Tokyo and Pyongyang.