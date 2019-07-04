The Wolf of Wall Street Producer Riza Aziz Held in Malaysia over Money Laundering

New Delhi (Sputnik): Hollywood film producer Riza Aziz, famous for the films “The Wolf of Wall Street” and "Out of the Furnace", has been arrested by request of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the wake of money laundering charges, a media report said.

Aziz, the stepson of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak- Riza Aziz, was arrested on Thursday by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on charges of money laundering. He was later released after posting bail.

Latheefa Koya, chief of MACC, confirmed the development and said Aziz would be presented before a court on Friday and would face charges under country’s Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act of 2001.

“He has to appear in court tomorrow to face charges under the Amla (act),” Latheefa confirmed via a text message to website Malay Mail.

The arrest of Aziz is reportedly linked to the ongoing investigations into the insolvent Malaysian strategic development company 1MDB.

It is also reported that the producer is expected to be charged as the owner of Red Granite Pictures for receiving laundered money from Good Star Ltd, a company associated with fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice, which has been looking at seizing assets bought with 1MDB money in the US, had stated that approximately $4.5 billion were looted from the fund.