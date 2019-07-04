Register
11:32 GMT +304 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A customer selects his number of Reliance Jio Infocomm 4G mobile services in Mumbai on September 6, 2016

    India’s Largest Telecom Provider Jio, Joins Hands with Facebook to Launch Digital Literacy

    © AFP 2019 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): To empower first-time internet users with digital literacy and to boost their understanding of the Internet, Jio, an Indian telecom service provider under Reliance Industries, a Global Fortune 500 company, has decided to handhold with Facebook to launch “Digital Udaan”, a digital literacy programme.

    The company announced it will create the largest ever digital literacy programme (its name translates in English as “digital flight”)and will include audio-visual training in 10 regional languages of India.

    Jio is the second largest mobile service provider in India and the sixth operator in the world, with over 300 million subscribers just four years after its formation.

    “This programme is being launched in nearly 200 different locations across 13 states. The initiative is expected to reach over 7,000 locations soon empowering millions of JioPhone users and other first-time internet users,” said Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio. “They will have a world of knowledge, government benefits and programs, access to essential services and entertainment on their phones through Facebook and the gamut of Jio apps,” he added.

    Jio hopes to disseminate knowledge to its users, and besides government benefits and programs, will give access to essential services and entertainment on phones through Facebook and the gamut of Jio apps.

    New Delhi had announced, its policy to push Digital India 2, a plan to take broadband to every rural household in the country, which is expected to give a further push to mobile and internet services in India.

    “For Digital literacy to improve and expand, it will take the efforts of both network players and content players. Both are central to the expansion and improvement of digital literacy. So this is a good thing,” Mahesh Uppal, Telecommunication Expert told Sputnik, commenting on the development.

    “I would imagine other players, both content and network, would also do something similar. The same players would be working with multiple network players as well as multiple content generators. Given that there is a net neutrality regulation in place, this seems to be another way for the two players to come together,” said Uppal. “I presume these are not exclusive deals and violative of net neutrality,” he added. 

    A joint study by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM) an umbrella organisation of business and industry in India and Pricewaterhouse Coopers, or PwC revealed the number of smartphone users in India is expected to double to 859 million by 2022. India already has 480 million internet users, second to China, but 75 % more than the US. 

     

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse