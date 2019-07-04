Flooding and Landslide Warnings in Japan Force More Than a Million People to Evacuate

Over 1.24 million residents of the southwestern Japanese island of Kyushu received an emergency evacuation order on Wednesday due to the threat of landslides and floods caused by heavy rains, according to Kyodo News.

The entire population of the cities of Kagoshima, Amakusa and Ira on the island of Kyushu, nearly 760,000 people, were directed on Wednesday to evacuate their homes.

According to reports, in the immediate evacuation zone there are 58 thousand houses, in which more than 1.24 million people live.

The flooding and landslides were caused by the continuing heavy rains in the area.

⭕🌀🌧️ #RAIN RAIN GO AWAY!!! More Than a Million Ordered to #Evacuate as Southern #Japan Braces for a Month of Rain in a Single Day

Nearly 6 inches of rain that fell #Wednesday is set to cause mudslides and deadly floods, reports the #JapanTimes . pic.twitter.com/wgeZEEadbb — Elizah Garcia (@ElizahGar) July 4, 2019

​According to NHK TV, an elderly woman died in the city of Kagoshima when one of the landslides crushed her home before she could leave.

The respective city administrations announced that the flooding and mudslides constitute a real threat to the lives and safety of the people living there. Residents were asked to immediately take refuge in schools and municipal institutions located on higher ground.