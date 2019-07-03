Register
20:02 GMT +303 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean bodyguards jog next to a car carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un returning to the North for a lunch break after a morning session of the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018

    Kim Jong Un’s Elite Forces Race Alongside His Car, Inspired by Clint Eastwood Character, Book Claims

    © AFP 2019 / KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Over the weekend, Donald Trump became the first serving American president to meet “the Brilliant Comrade” on his home turf. Besides the brief but historic get-together and its main personas, cameras were also focused on the location and Kim’s body guards, wondering if they would provide the same human shield as in Singapore last year.

    As the US president, accompanied by the “shadow state department,” as the public referred to “first daughter” Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, rounded off his G20 trip on the Korean border on Sunday, eagle-eyed viewers managed to get a glimpse of the security detail entrusted with ensuring the North Korean leader’s safety.

    His bodyguards have attracted attention for quite some time, ever since Kim’s landmark visit to Singapore back in 2018 for talks with the POTUS, when pictures of a dozen of Kim’s bodyguards dashing forward to keep up with the North Korean leader’s moving car made international  headlines.

    WaPo correspondent Anna Fifield brought up the issue in her "The Great Successor: The Divinely Perfect Destiny of Brilliant Comrade Kim Jong Un", where she suggested that Kim got the idea for this human shield from Clint Eastwood, Business Insider Malaysia wrote.

    "As a boy, he's seen the movie 'In the Line of Fire', in which Eastwood plays a US Secret Service agent who had been guarding John F. Kennedy when he was assassinated in 1963. Eastwood's character and other agents run alongside the president's car," Fifield's book explains at length.

    Getting the job of Mr Kim’s minder is incidentally a great challenge: according to Lee Yeong Guk, a bodyguard for Kim Jong Un's deceased father Kim Jong-il, it's "harder than passing through the eye of a needle".

    Potential candidates are picked from the military and are obliged to pass numerous tests to get their physical health and personal qualities assessed – everything from facial looks to family background and success in sports, according to the former guard.

    "Those charged with guarding the Brilliant Comrade [Kim Jong Un] must have excellent political credentials and come only from the most loyal classes,” Lee shared with ABC news in 2018, adding the candidates are supposed to be around the same height as Kim, and they are among the few citizens allowed to carry firearms in the proximity to the leader.

    The minder also specified the skills needed to take the position: they "have to be good at shooting guns, Taekwondo, things like throwing knives, swimming, and marching  -  these are the first,” Lee said adding: “And the second is serving Kim Jong Il with loyalty, that's also the third and the fourth.”

    Mr Kim’s personal security service has been shrouded in mystery, but media reports have speculated on a number of details. TIME wrote the bodyguards belong to the larger Supreme Guard Command, a roughly 100,000-strong force that deals with a number of different security threats that Kim might face. It is also believed there are some extraordinary measures like taste-testing food before it’s served to the North Korean leader as well as bringing Kim’s personal toilet wherever he travels, so that no foreign government can collect his DNA.

    Related:

    Shadow State Department? Images of Ivanka Meeting With N Korea’s Kim Perplex Public
    US Not Discussing ‘Nuclear Freeze’ by North Korea - Bolton
    North Korea Won't Hasten to Get Rid of Nukes as It's Their Main Trump Card - Scholar
    US-North Korea Nuclear Deal Possible if Trump Accepts Freeze Over Dismantlement - Analysts
    Tags:
    security, bodyguard, North Korea, Kim Jong-un
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Ladies' Hats, Gymnastics on the Beach and Gagarin: A Look Back at Soviet Crimea
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse