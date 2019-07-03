New Delhi (Sputnik): A court in Bangladesh on Wednesday sentenced nine opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders to death and 25 others to life imprisonment for attacking a train in 1994 that was carrying the then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina, the country’s present Prime Minister, a Bangladeshi media report said.

The death penalty and life imprisonment were handed to the convicts as their crimes were proven under Section 3 of the 1908 Explosives Act, the Bangladesh newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Additional District and Session Judge Rustom Ali pronounced the verdict in a crowded courtroom in Bangladesh’s Pabna District.

34 of the total 47 accused were present as the court’s verdict was read out.

On 23 September 1994, Hasina was travelling from Khulna to Syedpur via train while addressing rallies at different stopovers. As her train reached Pakshey Railway Station in Pabna District, it was attacked with crude bombs and gunshots. The attack continued until the train reached Ishwardi Railway station.

While prosecuting lawyers said they were satisfied with the verdict, Defence lawyers representing the convicts said their clients had been deprived of justice and would take their appeals to a higher court.

The nine BNP leaders sentenced to death are A. K. M. Akteruzzaman, Jakaria Pintu, Mokhlesur Rahman Bablu, Rezaul Karim Shahin, Jubodal Azizur Rahman Shahin, Shahidul Islam Atal, Shamol, Mahabubur Rahman Polash, and Samsul Alam.

The 25 who received life in prison have been asked to pay a fine of $3552 each. The court said if they failed to pay the fine, they would have to serve an additional two years in jail.

The court handed over 10-year rigorous prison terms to the remaining 13 persons. It also asked them to pay $1,184 each as fine. They will serve an extra year in prison if they fail to pay the penalty.