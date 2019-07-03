Sputnik (New Delhi): The problems with Indian rapped Honey Singh don't seem to end. After his long break from Bollywood Honey Singh again started his career with a song which has now landed him in trouble.

The millennial rapper has landed in the soup once again for his controversial song “Makhna”. The chairperson of the Punjab Women Commission, Manisha Gulati has sought legal action against the rapper, who goes by the name Yo Yo Honey Singh, and T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar for allegedly using vulgar lyrics against women in the song.

Taking Suo Motu cognizance, the women commission head Manisha Gulati has written to the additional chief secretary, Home, Punjab DGP, and IG, Crime, Punjab, objecting to the lewd lyrics of the song like "Mein hoon womaniser"- “I am a womaniser” and "Silicon wali ladkiyon ko mein pakadta nahi" – "I don’t touch silicon girls". The popular song on T-series YouTube page has over 20 million views and 2.9 million likes.

Gulati added the song was going viral on social media and the video is also objectionable.

Manisha Gulati, Chairperson Punjab State Women Commission on notice sent to singer Honey Singh over his song ‘Makhna’: Vulgar language has been used in song for women. We have taken suo-moto action. FIR will be registered soon. I hope state govt will also take action against him pic.twitter.com/vrEIbVlET8 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

In a communique that she has sent to the officials, the state women commission chief stated: “A legal action and an inquiry is required to be initiated by the police on the matter as the song readied by T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar and singers Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar use vulgar words against women".

She has asked the police to take the matter very seriously and register an FIR against the singer and company owner. She has also demanded the song be banned by Government of Punjab, slamming the censor board for clearing the song in the first place.

Twitter has witnessed a mixed bag of reactions regarding the move by the women's commission:

Some actually showed support for the rapper.

Others said the women's commission needs to focus on other important issues as well.

Honey Singh earlier took a long break from Bollywood and it was rumoured that the rapper had been undergoing treatment in a rehabilitation centre for drug addiction. But in an interview with the Bombay Times in 2016, the rapper denied the allegation saying he was suffering from bipolar disorder and took some time off to focus his attention on his mental health issue.