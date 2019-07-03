Pakistan Arrests Main Suspect in Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a major success, Pakistan authorities have arrested the main suspect of the 2018 Chinese Consulate attack which occurred in its port city of Karachi, the Pakistani media reported on Wednesday. Pakistan had alleged India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was behind the 23 November attack that left four people dead.

According to Geo News, the main suspect identified as Rashid Brohi, was taken into custody in a Gulf state and transferred to Pakistan through Interpol. He is allegedly a member of the Balochistan Liberation Army, a Pakistan-based terrorist group acting in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

On Tuesday, the US imposed economic sanctions on the Balochistan Liberation Army for its terror attacks, the US Department of State said in a press release.

In January this year, Pakistani police alleged that India's external spy agency's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was behind the 23 November attack that left four people dead.

Pakistan claimed the blast was carried out to "sabotage" the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The allegation was made on the basis of a "confession" made by five arrestees connected with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Karachi Police, however, blame India, saying the attack was planned in Afghanistan and executed with the help of the Indian spy agency.

The allegation was categorically denied by the Indian External Affairs Ministry. "We completely reject these fabricated and scurrilous attempts to levy accusations on India. Instead of maliciously pointing fingers at others for such terrorist incidents, Pakistan needs to look inwards and undertake credible action against the support of terrorism and terror infrastructure in its territories," Indian External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

BLA has reportedly carried out several terrorist attacks in the past year, including a suicide attack in August 2018 that targeted Chinese engineers in Balochistan, a November 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, and a May 2019 attack against a luxury hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan.