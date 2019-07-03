New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian netizens are abuzz as cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket for India. The move comes after Rayudu was snubbed by the Indian team management, despite their need to make several replacements in the ongoing Cricket World Cup due to team member injuries.

Twitterati erupted as Rayudu called it quits from representing India in international cricket, after repeatedly being ignored for the Cricket World Cup squad, despite their need to make several replacements due to team member injuries.

Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, after writing a letter to Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) General Manager Saba Karim informing him about the same, reported the Times of India website.

The move comes a day after the cricketer got an offer from the Iceland Cricket Board for permanent residency and citizenship to represent the country.

While it is yet not clear whether the player would be interested in taking up the Iceland cricket board’s offer, a section of social media users seem livid with the BCCI for ‘wasting a talent’ like Rayudu.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also expressed his disappointment at Rayudu’s decision.

Really feel for #AmbatiRayudu. Always gave it everything he had but sometimes was left holding the wrong cards. So hope he continues in domestic white ball cricket so that we can see his wholehearted style of play in the #IPL. This is an emotional moment but there is a tomorrow — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 3, 2019

While Rayudu received sympathy from many quarters, some also asked the cricketer to take inspiration from Indian batsman Rohit Sharma who has done exceedingly well in the ongoing world cup, despite being ignored for the previous tournaments.

