Grandma Cheering for Indian Cricket Team in England Wins Twitterati’s Hearts

Sputnik (New Delhi): As the Indian cricket team confronted a spirited Bangladesh on Tuesday night the television and mobile screen showcased a highly enthusiastic octogenarian lady cheering for the “Men in Blues” on every shot being played and delivery being bowled. She soon captured the attention of the sea of cricket lovers present.

Dressed in a traditional Indian saree and sweater with the Indian flag painted on her cheeks, the 87-year-old was inspiring all present there. On every boundary being scored and six being smashed over the boundary or a run being taken, for most of the people it was astonishing to find the elderly fan blowing the vuvuzela for the team. Her pleasant sight instantly caught the cameraman’s attention and soon turned into a favourite of commentators’ reactions.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and player Rohit Sharma were overwhelmed to see such a great fan of their team present there. He went on to personally meet the wheel-chaired Charulata Patel and took her blessings.

Cricket really is for all ages!



Meet the #TeamIndia fan whose support is simply sensational 👏👏 #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/4TaXCvSgzr — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Kohli shared the moment and twitted: “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one".

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Looking at her enthusiasm on the TV screen, top Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to express his joy as well. He offered to sponsor her tickets for future games if fans found out her identity.

As per my tradition, I wasn’t watching the match 😊 But I’m going to switch it on now just to see this lady...She looks like a match winner.... https://t.co/cn9BLpwfyj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!😊 https://t.co/dvRHLwtX2b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

The Tanzania-born woman, however, said she has always been proud of the Indian cricket team as her parents came from India.

In an interview with the site ICC, the woman said, “I like cricket because my children used to play cricket for Surrey".

Former England player Michael Vaughan also shared her picture on his Instagram, saying it’s the picture of the world cup for him.

Bollywood actor Boman Irani also shared the moment

We should work all our lives to have a spirit like hers.

Nobody will ask how much you have in your bank when you are 87.

But if you have this???? You’re LOADED!!!!#IndVBan #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/ekjqTAvGaR — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 2, 2019

Soon fans took over Twitter and posted some warm tweets.

#CharulataPatel, aged 87, probably the oldest Indian fan in the stadium, is winning hearts with her enthusiasm and has already become a #SocialMedia star! #Cricket #INDvBAN #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/dvsIdHvBQH — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) July 2, 2019

Well done camera man you have captured the amazing spirit this videos shows that age is just a number and She proves it with her enthusiasm😍#INDvBAN #hitman pic.twitter.com/2FhCXFQydk — SHUBHAM PRAJAPATI (@Shubham_RSS_BJP) July 2, 2019

#ViratKohli and #RohitSharma were two of the #Indiancricketers who made time after the #WorldCup match against Bangladesh to go and meet 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel pic.twitter.com/3Fhhb5gzGI — europratik (@europratik1) July 3, 2019

Best pic from the #INDvBAN match. ❤

Virat Kohli with Charulata Patel Ji.🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/uPvYf8HgFE — Virat Kohli FanTeam (@ViratFanTeam) July 3, 2019

Some Pakistani cricket fans also praised the captain.

Those who keep criticising @imVkohli 's attitude... See this picture

He is a warrior on the cricket ground. And a gentleman off it.

That's the way a sportsman should be.

big n big respect 🇵🇰#fanboy 😍🇵🇰#INDvBAN#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/fGrELTNInj — جون ایلیاء (@Junior_Elia_) July 3, 2019

